403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary preserves two genders in constitution
(MENAFN) Hungary’s parliament has approved a constitutional amendment that officially defines gender as strictly male or female, a move that contradicts broader European Union policies supporting LGBTQ rights.
The amendment, proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition, passed with 140 votes in favor, 21 against, and no abstentions. It redefines marriage as a union exclusively between a man and a woman and emphasizes that family should be based on marriage or the parent-child relationship. The revised text states explicitly: “The mother shall be a woman; the father shall be a man.”
Additionally, the amendment reinforces a ban on public LGBTQ+ events and prioritizes children's rights to moral, physical, and spiritual development above other fundamental rights, except the right to life.
This is the latest in a series of restrictive policies on LGBTQ issues from Hungary. In 2020, the country removed legal recognition for transgender individuals, and in 2021, it implemented laws limiting the exposure of minors to LGBTQ-related content in media, education, and advertising. These measures led to a legal dispute with the European Commission, which referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice and froze billions in EU funding over alleged human rights violations.
Before the vote, opposition members and demonstrators tried to block access to the parliament building, while lawmakers used air horns during the session in protest. Critics argue the amendment marks a step back for democracy and contradicts the core values of the European Union, which Hungary joined in 2004.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended the amendment, asserting that international gender ideologies should not influence Hungarian children. He praised former U.S. President Donald Trump for shifting American policy away from diversity initiatives, stating, “the winds have shifted in our favor.” Orban also claimed that the era of Western dominance is ending and that the future lies with nations that stand firm in their values.
Meanwhile, neighboring Slovakia has advanced similar legislation, with a bill reinforcing the male-female gender binary passing its second reading.
The amendment, proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition, passed with 140 votes in favor, 21 against, and no abstentions. It redefines marriage as a union exclusively between a man and a woman and emphasizes that family should be based on marriage or the parent-child relationship. The revised text states explicitly: “The mother shall be a woman; the father shall be a man.”
Additionally, the amendment reinforces a ban on public LGBTQ+ events and prioritizes children's rights to moral, physical, and spiritual development above other fundamental rights, except the right to life.
This is the latest in a series of restrictive policies on LGBTQ issues from Hungary. In 2020, the country removed legal recognition for transgender individuals, and in 2021, it implemented laws limiting the exposure of minors to LGBTQ-related content in media, education, and advertising. These measures led to a legal dispute with the European Commission, which referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice and froze billions in EU funding over alleged human rights violations.
Before the vote, opposition members and demonstrators tried to block access to the parliament building, while lawmakers used air horns during the session in protest. Critics argue the amendment marks a step back for democracy and contradicts the core values of the European Union, which Hungary joined in 2004.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended the amendment, asserting that international gender ideologies should not influence Hungarian children. He praised former U.S. President Donald Trump for shifting American policy away from diversity initiatives, stating, “the winds have shifted in our favor.” Orban also claimed that the era of Western dominance is ending and that the future lies with nations that stand firm in their values.
Meanwhile, neighboring Slovakia has advanced similar legislation, with a bill reinforcing the male-female gender binary passing its second reading.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment