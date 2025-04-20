403
UN Acknowledges Russia’s Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United Nations has acknowledged Russia’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire for Easter in Ukraine, according to a statement from a spokesperson on Saturday.
“We have consistently called for a durable ceasefire in Ukraine, and reiterate our support for meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions,” said Stephane Dujarric in the statement.
Dujarric’s comments came after Russian Leader Vladimir Putin announced a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire on Saturday in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Putin announced that the ceasefire would start at 6 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT) on Saturday and end at midnight on Sunday.
“For humanitarian reasons, the Russian side is declaring an Easter (Sunday) ceasefire today. ... I order a halt to all military operations for this period,” Putin stated.
In response, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Kyiv would respond in a “mirror manner.”
