Houthi Group Reports Deaths from US Attacks in Yemen
(MENAFN) The Houthi group reported that three individuals were killed and two others wounded during US airstrikes on Saturday in the central Yemeni province of Sanaa.
Based on a Houthi-affiliated news site, "The American aggression launched a strike on the Al-Nahda neighborhood in the Al-Thawra District in central Sanaa, resulting in the martyrdom of two people."
In a separate report, Houthi-run media stated that "one person was killed and another injured due to the American aggression on Bani Matar District" within Sanaa province.
The station also mentioned that "the American aggression targeted the Bani Hashish District with three airstrikes, and the Al-Hosn District with two strikes, both in Sanaa Province."
Additionally, the media highlighted that "the aggression also targeted the Dhurwan area in Hamdan District, Sana’a Province" and that "the American aggression targeted the Sirwah District in Ma’rib Province with one airstrike."
Earlier reports from the media on Saturday detailed 13 US airstrikes on the port and airport in Al Hudaydah, although no further details were provided. No official statements have been released by the US regarding these attacks.
United States Leader Donald Trump had ordered in mid-March "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthi party and subsequently threatened to "completely annihilate them."
