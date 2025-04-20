India Off To Winning Start At Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships In Jordan
This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing. India have fielded a strong 56-member youth boxing squad - 30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists - for the continental tournament.
The U-15 lineup features Ravi Sihag, a bronze medallist from the Asian School Boys Championship in Al Ain in 2024, as well as the 2024 sub-junior national girls boxing champion (64-67 kg), Trushna Mohite.
Standout names in the U-17 boys' squad include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, along with Tikam Singh, the 2024 School Games Federation of India (SGFI) gold medallist. In the U-17 girls' category, Samiksha Singh and Anshika and Khushi Chand are among the medal winners at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships at Al Ain in the UAE.
The Interim Committee has upheld the values of the Boxing Federation of India by ensuring every athlete gets the support and opportunity to shine. It acted swiftly to resolve the deadlock and secured India's participation in this critical championship.
Earlier, the World Boxing-led Interim Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, took significant decisions to revitalise the grassroots structure and boosting India's medal prospects at upcoming international competitions.
Day 1 Results - Men's U-15
43kg: Hardik Dahiya (IND) def. Kubanychbek Bolushov (KGZ) –WP 5:0
46kg: Rudraksh Singh (IND) def. Ibrakhim Maral (MGL) – WP 5:0
