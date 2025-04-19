In Less Than 48 Hours: Israel Tightens Restrictions On PA, Bars Prime Minister From Visiting Palestinian Villages

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Israeli authorities on Monday barred Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh from conducting a scheduled field tour in several towns across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority's Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said.

The Prime Minister had planned to visit the towns of Duma and Qusra in the Nablus governorate, as well as Burqa and Deir Dibwan in the Ramallah and al-Bireh area. The Commission condemned the Israeli move, calling it an "arbitrary measure" and part of "a series of racist actions" aimed at undermining the Palestinian government.

“This is a desperate attempt to erode public trust between the Palestinian government and its people,” the Commission said in a statement.

This marks the second time in 48 hours that Israeli authorities have restricted the movements of senior Palestinian officials.

Over the weekend, Israel reportedly blocked Jordanian helicopters from transporting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Jordan and onward to the Syrian capital, Damascus - in what Palestinian officials described as further pressure tactics against the leadership.