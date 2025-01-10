One Killed, 16 Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 9, Russian struck 41 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and wounding 16 others.

Governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, the following towns and villages came under enemy fire and strikes: Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Nezlamne, Sukhanove, Novoraisk, Zamozhne, Rakivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Poniativka, Tomaryne, Veletenske, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Vesele, Virivka, Dudchany, Olhivka, Mykilske, Sablukivka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Tiahyntsi, Ivanivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novooleksandrivka, Novotiahyntsi, Lvove, Zelenivka, Zmiivka, Prydniprovske, Havrylivka and Kherson.

The enemy attacks damaged six apartment buildings, 42 private houses, gas pipelines, garages, outbuildings and cars.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have attacked the Kherson region with drones about 650 times.