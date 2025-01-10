عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Killed, 16 Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

One Killed, 16 Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day


1/10/2025 2:05:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 9, Russian troops struck 41 settlements in the Kherson region, killing one person and wounding 16 others.

Governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

Over the past day, the following towns and villages came under enemy fire and strikes: Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Nezlamne, Sukhanove, Novoraisk, Zamozhne, Rakivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberyslav, Poniativka, Tomaryne, Veletenske, Molodizhne, Komyshany, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Vesele, Virivka, Dudchany, Olhivka, Mykilske, Sablukivka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Tiahyntsi, Ivanivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novooleksandrivka, Novotiahyntsi, Lvove, Zelenivka, Zmiivka, Prydniprovske, Havrylivka and Kherson.

Read also: Russian forces shell Zaporizhzhia region 527 times in past day

The enemy attacks damaged six apartment buildings, 42 private houses, gas pipelines, garages, outbuildings and cars.

One person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have attacked the Kherson region with drones about 650 times.

MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109075486


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search