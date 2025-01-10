Bitcoin Dips Below $93,000 As ETF Outflows Hit $568 Million

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of 6:00 AM GMT on January 10, 2025, trades at $94,121.88, up 1.72% in the last 24 hours. The experienced significant volatility yesterday and overnight, with Bitcoin briefly dipping below $93,000 before recovering. The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin stands at $62.25 billion, slightly above the average volume of $57 billion.



The cryptocurrency market faced a significant downturn on January 9, 2025, as Bitcoin's price dropped below the critical $93,000 threshold. CoinSwitch reported that Bitcoin fell to $92,500, dragging altcoins into double-digit losses. The decline stemmed from the US government' announcement to liquidate 69,370 Bitcoins worth approximately $6.5 billion.



This massive sell-off, involving assets seized from the defunct Silk Road marketplace, has disrupted market equilibrium. The funds have reportedly begun flowing into Coinbase Prime, signaling imminent market activity. Investors worry about further price declines as the market absorbs this influx of liquidity.







Institutional sentiment has also weakened, with major Bitcoin ETFs reporting significant net outflows. Fidelity's FBTC and BlackRock's IBIT saw withdrawals of $258 million and $124 million, respectively. These outflows indicate waning confidence among institutional investors, traditionally seen as stabilizing forces in the crypto market.



Technical analysis reveals bearish indicators for Bitcoin. A head-and-shoulders pattern and bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index point to a potential drop to the $85,000-$86,000 range. Analysts stress the importance of the $92,000 support level, warning that consistent closes below this threshold could trigger further declines.



Despite the current setback, Bitcoin continues to gain traction among institutional investors. Companies like MicroStrategy demonstrate the asset's utility as a store of value. Nation-states such as El Salvador have adopted Bitcoin to hedge against inflation, underscoring its growing role in the global financial system.

Bitcoin Dips to $93,433 as ETF Outflows Hit $568 Million

The supply of Bitcoin on centralized exchanges is shrinking, driven by sustained accumulation by institutional players. This trend could support prices in the medium to long term. The upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed favorable views on cryptocurrency, might mark a turning point for the industry.



Traders closely watch the $90,000 psychological support level. A break below could lead to further selling pressure, while holding above may encourage buyers to re-enter the market. The upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report and Canada's employment figures, both due later today, could significantly impact market direction.



In conclusion, while Bitcoin faces short-term headwinds, many analysts maintain a bullish long-term outlook. However, traders should remain cautious and monitor key support and resistance levels in this volatile market environment.

