Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With The New Minister Of Commerce And Industry,Magdalene E. Dagoseh

On January 9th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Magdalene E. Dagoseh, the new of Commerce and of Liberia.

Yin congratulated Dagoseh on her new position and briefed the China-Liberia relations. Yin also expressed his willingness to actively implement the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in order to strengthen the practical cooperation in economy and trade,enhancing the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dagoseh thanked China for the long-term support to Liberia's economic and social development. Dagoseh expressed her willingness to enhance the exchanges and cooperation with the Chinese side,with the aim of pushing ARREST Agenda, promoting the progress of bilateral relations.

