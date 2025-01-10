Russian Forces Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 527 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, January 9, Russian occupiers attacked 10 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region 527 times.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stated the enemy carried out two air strikes on Temyrivka. As many as 355 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka. Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka were hit by four MLRS attacks. A total of 166 artillery attacked were launched on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.

There were 21 reports of destruction and damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As reported, on January 8, at 15:40, the Russian army dropped a FAB-500 on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA