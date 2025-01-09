Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN - The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Meri delivered the annual donation to the UN refugee agency, the UNRWA, amounting to USD two million for securing necessities for Palestinians in need.

KUWAIT - The Supreme Committee to Investigate Kuwaiti Citizenship stripped 4,246 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship.

WASHINGTON - The State of Kuwait Embassy in the US urged Kuwaiti citizens currently present in Los Angeles and its suburbs to take precautions amid the gusty winds that have caused wildfires.

BEIRUT - The Lebanese parliament elected Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun as President of the Republic ending more than two years of the president's post vacuum.

BERLIN - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that his country's forces will remain in Syria after the "collapse of the Assad regime" to prevent the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) from returning to pose a threat.

ADEN - The UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concluded a visit to Sanaa where he held talks with leaders of the Houthi militias on prospects of reviving the political process, de-escalation and boosting chances for peace.

WASHINGTON - At least five people have perished and scores others suffered injuries and burns in the wildfires scorching wide swaths of lands in California, the White House announced. (end)

