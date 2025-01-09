عربي


Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management And Net Flows For December 2024


1/9/2025 4:31:09 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:
CNS ) today reported preliminary assets under management of $85.8 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $5.6 billion from assets under management of $91.4 billion at November 30, 2024. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.7 billion and distributions of $396 million, partially offset by net inflows of $504 million.



Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2024

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

12/31/2024

Institutional Accounts:





Advisory

$20,563

$71

($1,362)

-

$19,272


Japan Subadvisory

9,348

(28)

(745)

(53)

8,522


Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,373

(108)

(496)

-

5,769

Total Institutional Accounts

36,284

(65)

(2,603)

(53)

33,563

Open-end Funds

43,307

568

(2,621)

(292)

40,962

Closed-end Funds

11,845

1

(506)

(51)

11,289

Total AUM

$91,436

$504

($5,730)

($396)

$85,814







About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

