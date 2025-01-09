Powercast Wins TWICE 2025 Picks Award For Industry-Leading Matter-Compliant Smart Home Sensors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

To demo its Smart Home Sensor at CES, Powercast developed two sensors – water detection (far left) and window position – that are powered over the air by an RF transmitter. One transmitter can power all sensors installed up to 25 ft. away.

The enables sustainable, Matter and Thread-compatible wireless smart home sensors that integrate into existing ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Home, etc), install anywhere, eliminate the need for home wiring, and eliminate battery hassles and e-waste.

The Picks Awards recognize the best new products on display at CES.

Battery-free wireless sensors powered perpetually over the air eliminate battery maintenance and reduce environmental impact

- Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of PowercastLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Powercast Corporation , the industry's only one-stop shop for wireless power, announces that its Matter-Compliant Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology has been named a winner in this year's CES Picks Awards within the TWICE category .Judged by a panel of industry experts, the Picks Awards recognize the best new products on display at CES. According to the editorial team,“The Picks Awards recognize outstanding products across consumer technology, the custom installation industry and innovative new technology that can truly help businesses of all sizes across various industries.”Matter-Compliant, Wireless Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology Powered Perpetually Over the Air:Powercast's award-winning technology lets manufacturers create and perpetually power sustainable, untethered, battery-free wireless smart home automation sensors (window, door, temperature, light, humidity, water, and motion sensors), that will: 1) integrate into smart-home ecosystems (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings) using Matter (connectivity standard) and Thread (wireless protocol), 2) install anywhere, 3) eliminate the need for expensive home wiring, and 4) eliminate batteries and their inconvenient, expensive maintenance.Powercast created two sensors - water detection and window position - to demonstrate its technology at CES. The sensors are powered over the air by an RF transmitter. One transmitter can power all sensors installed up to 25 feet away, so placing a few transmitters throughout the home can power all sensors installed in the home.“We are honored that our solution for creating sustainable wireless smart home sensors is resonating across the industry, already winning three awards so far,” said Charles Greene, Ph.D., COO and CTO of Powercast.“The TWICE CES 2025 Picks Award is the third award for our technology, following being named a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sustainability & Energy/Power category, and a finalist in the 2024 Best of Sensors Converge Awards.”Greene continued,“Over the last 20 years, Powercast's wireless power technology has saved hundreds of millions of batteries from landfills, so we are honored that TWICE has recognized our efforts to reduce waste and support a greener future. Our solution for sustainable wireless sensors eliminates charging, replacing or disposing of batteries because battery-free sensors are wirelessly charged, perpetually powered, and provide 24/7 intelligence with zero downtime.”About Powercast:Powercast Corporation is the one-stop-shop for all things wireless power, short to long range and microwatts to kilowatts, with the industry's broadest technology offering covered by over 300 patents worldwide. Our mission is to revolutionize the way the world accesses and uses power by delivering innovative wireless solutions - from power-over-distance RF charging to powerful contact-based inductive charging to Lifetime Power® 25-year battery life sensors - that change communities and contribute to a brighter sustainable future for generations to come.Powercast is leading the way in transforming the power landscape, creating a world where wireless power solutions are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. We are at the forefront of sustainability, productivity, and convenience, envisioning a future where every device is charged wirelessly, every task is simplified, and every action leaves a smaller ecological footprint.

Nicole Strike

Powercast Corporation

+1 412-923-4779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Powercast Launches Matter-Compliant, Wirelessly-Powered Smart Home Automation Sensor Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.