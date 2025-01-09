2 Civilians Killed, 14 Wounded In Kherson Region During Day Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, two civilians were killed and 14 others were during the day as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on January 9, 2025, the Russian military fired on settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft bombs, artillery, mortars, and drones. As of 17:30, two civilians were killed and 14 injured as a result of enemy shelling during the day,” the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, among the dead are a 54-year-old man from Beryslav and a 60-year-old woman from Neslamne.

During the day, 10 civilians were wounded in Kherson , three more were injured in Beryslav, and one person was injured in Bilozerka.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been initiated in criminal proceedings over war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, on January 9, at about 11 o'clock, Russian troops launched an air strike on Kherso , dropping four bombs.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office