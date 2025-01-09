Tadamon Overomes Yarmuk In Zain Football League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Fhaheel overcame Yarmuk on Wednesday 3-2 in the tenth round of Zain league, at a match held at Nasser Al-Osaimi Stadium.

Tadamon's score rose to 14 points while Yarmuk settled with three points.

Fhaheel had moved to the third rank, temporarily, with 17 points, while Khaitain retained the five points in the eighth rank.

Qadsiya will play against Kuwait on Friday.

The concludes with encounters pitting Al-Nasr vs Al-Salmiya and Al-Arabi against Kazma. (end)

