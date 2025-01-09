Southeastern Hose Celebrates 2024 Successes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry leader shares business milestones and achievements

- Southeastern Hose President Bill TravisBREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southeastern Hose , a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is excited to share its continued success as it looks to another year.“Our dedicated team remains the reason that we continue to grow as an leader while remaining true to our mission of providing first-class service to our customers and our community,” Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis said.“Our best-in-class products and offerings paired with our mission of growth through service will help us continue to grow and enhance for 2025 and years to come.”2024 company milestones include:- Breaking ground on headquarters warehouse and office expansion along with parking to enhance its current space and expand to a total of 100,000 square feet.- Lin Clayton was promoted to Inside Sales Manager, having recently celebrated his 22-year anniversary working for Southeastern Hose.Since its establishment in 1963, Southeastern Hose has become a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed.For more information about Southeastern Hose, please visit .# # #About Southeastern Hose, Inc.Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information, please visit .

