Join The Ultimate Clinical Research Project Management Course, Expert-Led Sessions On October 22-24, 2025

Setting up and running clinical research projects is a complex process that needs effective project management. The three day course, taking place on October 22-24, 2025 includes an emphasis on the need to anticipate, understand, and implement detailed project management activities in a proactive manner. It is essential to manage clinical research projects within the set time frame, to budget and the right quality standard.

With ever-increasing pressures on clinical research professionals, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques and be a key factor in the successful completion of such projects including bringing a drug or medical device to market.

This interactive three-day course has been designed to provide participants with a thorough understanding of both technical and interpersonal project management skills in clinical research projects. Interactive exercises are used to aid the learner in the application of clinical project management concepts and principles so they can easily use the tools to improve the success of existing or future clinical research projects.

Acquire an in-depth understanding of technical project management methodologies and techniques to apply to clinical projects, including agile project management

Learn how to incorporate these project management processes into everyday working practices and your currentcl projects

Understand how to blend together both the technical aspects of project management and the essential interpersonal skills

Discover how to build core competencies to become an even more effective project manager Discuss how to get the best results in a project team environment

CPD: 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion



This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of clinical research professionals as well as those in the medical device and animal health industries.

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders/managers in clinical research wishing to refresh or update their skills.

Project managers looking to gain experience in clinical research project management

Project leaders that are unfamiliar with project management tools and principles

Clinical research professionals transitioning to project management roles/functions

Clinical trial administrators

Medical advisers

Data managers

Clinical scientists

Academic and non-commercial clinical researchers

Regulatory authority professionals Service providers including CROs and contractors

What is project management in clinical research?



Current and emerging ways to manage projects in clinical research including agile project management

Using a project management process for improving the success of your own clinical research projects Sharing experiences and lessons learned from previous clinical research projects

Setting clear project objectives and defining the scope of clinical research projects



Aligning the project objectives with the strategic and financial business objectives

Defining the result, the cost and the time The project brief or charter or business case

Creating the strategy for your clinical research projects



Understanding the importance of having an overall strategy for your projects

Develop and explore options Strategic options for clinical trial projects

Detailed project planning of clinical research projects



Identifying the key project activities using a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and defining the work packages

Allocate responsibilities using the responsibility matrix

Planning a realistic schedule using Gantt analysis and setting clear milestones

Clinical trial regulatory and GCP activities - meeting quality expectations

Resource planning

Budget planning

Communication plan, Quality plan and the TMF plan

Contracts

Implementing risk management and contingency planning for your clinical research project Project management software and tracking systems

Clinical trial CRO and service provider oversight and management



CRO Oversight

Management of CROs/service providers on clinical research projects

How milestones measures and reviews are used to enhance visibility and deliver results Good practices for managing outsourced clinical trial activities and projects

Patient/subject recruitment and retention



Improving patient recruitment and retention Clinical trial diversity

Project implementation and control for your clinical research projects



Identifying the possible causes of problems in clinical research projects

Effective communication and how to manage stakeholders

Overcoming enablers and constraints of your projects

Implementing project control and reporting systems

Metrics and KPIs

Change requests Monitoring project activities, progress and performance

Project review and closure of clinical research projects



Close the project Identifying the critical success factors and learning from mistakes for continuous improvement

Clinical research pharma/bio leadership skills



Defining the role and skills of effective pharma project leaders

Leadership style Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader

Motivate to achieve project milestones



Understand the principles and practices of motivation

Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team Completion of a self-evaluation questionnaire

Building pharma/bio clinical project teams



How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment

Understand team management throughout the project life cycle Building a high-performance team

Optimising project communication and cross-cultural communication



Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in

Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings and dealing with conflict Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross-culturally

Technology approaches to improve and speed up your clinical projects



Emerging industry initiatives for improving, accelerating, and managing clinical trial projects, AI applications. Decentralized and hybrid trials

Clinical trial project time management



Identifying and managing common time-wasting activities in your projects

Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance Develop approaches to optimise time management

