Thorning-Schmidt expresses concerns over Meta’s fact-checking policy change

(MENAFN) Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a member of Meta’s oversight board, voiced significant concerns on Wednesday about the company’s decision to remove fact-checkers, especially regarding its impact on minority groups.



While Thorning-Schmidt acknowledged some positive aspects of the policy change, such as empowering users to assess the accuracy of posts through a community-based tool similar to "Community Notes" on X, she also pointed out "huge problems" with the move.



"We are witnessing numerous cases where hate speech can lead to real-world harm, so we will be closely monitoring this," she said during an interview on BBC Radio Four’s Today program.



In a video post on Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained that the shift was motivated by a desire to "return to our roots around free expression," adding, "We’re replacing fact-checkers with Community Notes, simplifying our policies, and aiming to reduce errors."



Thorning-Schmidt, a former prime minister of Denmark, stressed that these changes make oversight more critical than ever.



"That’s why it’s crucial that we have an oversight board to discuss these issues transparently with Meta," she concluded.



