Frangieh exits presidential race to support Aoun

(MENAFN) Suleiman Frangieh, head of Lebanon's Marada Movement, declared on Wednesday that he was stepping down from the presidential race, offering his endorsement to Commander Joseph Aoun’s candidacy.



This decision strengthens Aoun's prospects of winning the presidency during the parliamentary session set for Thursday morning, which many hope will bring an end to the ongoing presidential vacancy that has lasted for over two years.



"As the necessary conditions for electing a president have now been fulfilled, and in light of the recent developments, I announce my withdrawal from the race, which has never been an impediment to the election process," Frangieh stated.



"Consistent with my earlier declarations, I fully back General Joseph Aoun, who embodies the qualities required to maintain the dignity of the presidency," he continued.



Frangieh expressed his hope for "the parliament to succeed in the electoral process and for the country to move past this phase with unity, awareness, and responsibility."



The Marada Movement holds four seats in Lebanon's 120-seat parliament.



Following Frangieh’s withdrawal, Aoun stands as the sole prominent contender for the presidency.

