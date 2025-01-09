ZOA Energy Expands Two Flavors To Stores Nationwide And Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fan Favorite Mango Splash and Green Apple Get Wide Release After Strong Feedback

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today,

ZOA Energy, a leading better-for-you drink, is taking two fan favorite flavors with limited footprints national: its wildly popular Mango Splash and Green Apple.

Both flavors will be available at select retailers nationwide, as well as online.

Mango Splash bursts with the bold, juicy flavor of a ripe mango, fused with light tropical notes and a creamy mango finish. The popular flavor first launched exclusively with 7-Eleven and quickly became ZOA's top-selling flavor at the chain.

Starting this month, Mango Splash will be available at retailers including QuikTrip, HEB, select Kroger divisions and online at Amazon with more on the way.

Green Apple, which has been available only at Amazon and HEB, is adding QuikTrip and Hy-Vee, with more to follow. The flavor was a top seller for the brand during its limited run on Amazon last summer and was quickly brought back as a core flavor in the fall.

"Reaction has been strong for both flavors, Mango Splash especially, during the last year," said Kevin Nitz, vice president, Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Non-alcoholic beverages and ZOA in particular are key to the future for Molson Coors and we are thrilled to offer these flavors more widely."

Infused with ZOA Energy's signature blend of

B & C vitamins, electrolytes and zero sugar, Mango Splash and Green Apple complement the brand's core flavors: Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Frosted Grape, Wild Orange, Cherry Limeade, White Peach and Pineapple Coconut.

ZOA Energy was founded by a team of health-conscious and fitness-forward professionals at the top of their fields-including Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Chief Energy Officer; Dany Garcia, Chief Visionary Officer; Dave Rienzi, Chief Innovation Officer; and John Shulman, Chief Positivity Officer.

Originally a minority partner, Molson Coors took majority ownership in the brand in 2024 as a key piece of the company's push into the non-alcohol space.

The brand's innovative formula touts 160 milligrams of caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans. ZOA is formulated to give consumers a smooth and balanced energetic feeling.

ZOA Energy products are available at U.S. retailers, including 7-Eleven, Costco, Quik Trip, HEB, Meijer, Albertsons, Safeway, King Sooper, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and Circle K. Online purchases can be made through Amazon and ZOAEnergy .

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach,

Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman,

Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman,

Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor,

John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights.

The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.

