Meta has disabled several of its AI-powered social accounts after they drew widespread criticism for their interactions with users. The accounts, including one that posed as an LGBTQ character, were removed on Friday after conversations with the AI personas were shared and ridiculed by users. Meta's spokesperson, Liz Sweeney, confirmed the removal, stating that a "bug" had prevented users from blocking the accounts.



The controversy erupted when several users, including Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, posted their exchanges with a chatbot named Liv, who identified as a "proud Black queer momma." When questioned about its creators, the AI admitted that it had been developed by a team of predominantly white individuals, which led it to acknowledge that its existence could perpetuate harm. Another persona, 'Grandpa Brian,' created as an African-American retired entrepreneur, later admitted its biography was entirely fictionalized, acknowledging its creators had "taken a shortcut with the truth" in an attempt to "convey diversity and representation."



Meta's AI-powered accounts, which were launched in 2023, had sparked renewed interest after a company executive suggested they could eventually exist as permanent figures on its platforms. Despite the removal of some personas, Meta still allows users to generate their own AI chatbots, such as a "loyal bestie" or "relationship coach," as part of its ongoing exploration into artificial intelligence.

