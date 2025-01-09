Schizophrenia Market Forecasted To Show Strong Growth Trajectory By 2034 Insights By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading companies such as Cerevel Therapeutics, LB Pharmaceuticals, Merck, are driving advancements in Schizophrenia treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Schizophrenia Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Schizophrenia, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Schizophrenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Schizophrenia, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Schizophrenia treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Schizophrenia symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Schizophrenia alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Schizophrenia treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Schizophrenia.

To Know in detail about the Schizophrenia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Schizophrenia Market Forecast Report

Some of the key insights of Schizophrenia Market Report:

. In 2023, the total diagnosed cases of schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately 3.8 million. Of these, 2.1 million were male, reflecting the higher prevalence of the disorder in men, a pattern consistently observed worldwide.

. The severity of schizophrenia varies significantly, with 37% of diagnosed cases classified as mild, 33% as moderate, and 29% as severe.

. There are several FDA-approved antipsychotic medications available in the schizophrenia market, including REXULTI (brexpiprazole), CAPLYTA (lumateperone), LATUDA (lurasidone hydrochloride), SAPHRIS (asenapine), ABILIFY MYCITE (aripiprazole tablets with sensor), VRAYLAR/REAGILA (cariprazine), SECUADO (asenapine), INVEGA SUSTENNA/TRINZA/HAYFERA (paliperidone palmitate), ARISTADA/ARISTADA INITIO (aripiprazole lauroxil), PERSERIS (risperidone), FANAPT (iloperidone), LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan), and several others.

. The market size of schizophrenia in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 8 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow significantly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2034.

. On September 21, 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced positive results from its Phase 3 SOLARIS trial for TEV-749, a subcutaneous injection for schizophrenia. The trial showed significant reductions in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score by week 8, with no cases of post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS).

. On September 12, 2024, BMO Capital Markets analyst Evan Seigerman raised concerns about Neurocrine Biosciences' developmental strategy after inconsistent results from mid-stage trials of luvadaxistat. Neurocrine decided to discontinue the development of the investigational schizophrenia drug after the Phase II ERUDITE study failed to meet its primary endpoint of cognitive improvement in over 200 patients.

. In April 2024, the FDA placed a hold on Neumora Therapeutics' Phase 1 schizophrenia therapy trial due to preclinical data showing convulsions in dosed rabbits.

. In April 2024, Reviva Pharmaceuticals announced that it had aligned with the FDA on its Phase III program for brilaroxazine in schizophrenia.

. In March 2024, Acadia Pharmaceuticals reported disappointing results from its Phase III ADVANCE-2 trial, where its antipsychotic candidate pimavanserin failed to meet its primary endpoint for controlling negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

. Emerging therapies for schizophrenia include AQW051, JX11502MA, HS-10380, NBI-1117568, SPG302, CVL-231, LB-102, MK0557, and Luvadaxistat, among others.

. Key companies involved in the treatment of schizophrenia include Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Spinogenix, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others.

Schizophrenia Overview:

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe mental disorder that affects various aspects of an individual's psychological functioning, including perception, thinking, emotions, and behavior. It is important to note that schizophrenia is not characterized by multiple or split personalities, nor is it caused by childhood experiences, poor parenting, or lack of willpower. The symptoms of schizophrenia differ greatly from one individual to another, and most people with the condition are not violent or a danger to others.

Affecting around 1% of the population, schizophrenia typically manifests in late adolescence to early adulthood, with onset occurring between the late teens and early 20s for men, and in the late 20s to early 30s for women. Both genetic and environmental factors play a role in its development, with a notable familial predisposition.

The risk factors for schizophrenia include genetic influences, changes in brain structure and function, as well as viral infections and immune disorders. Because multiple factors can contribute to the disorder, its exact cause remains unclear, and variations in causes are expected across different cases.

Schizophrenia symptoms are generally categorized into three types: psychotic (such as hallucinations and delusions), negative (such as reduced motivation and social withdrawal), and cognitive (such as difficulties with attention and memory). Hallucinations involve perceiving things that do not exist, while delusions are strong false beliefs. Negative symptoms can lead to a lack of motivation and isolation, and cognitive symptoms can make daily functioning difficult due to impaired attention and memory.

Get a Free sample for the Schizophrenia Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Schizophrenia Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Schizophrenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

. Total diagnosed Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

. Gender-specific Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

. Severity-specific Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

. Age-specific Treated Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

. Total Treated Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Schizophrenia epidemiology trends @ Schizophrenia Epidemiology Forecast

Schizophrenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Schizophrenia drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Schizophrenia treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Schizophrenia drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Schizophrenia pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Schizophrenia treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia Market Outlook:

The schizophrenia treatment landscape is evolving rapidly, with several new developments shaping the market. While antipsychotic drugs, particularly those focusing on dopamine modulation, remain the standard treatment approach, the market is seeing an increase in generics, such as LATUDA and REXULTI, making these therapies more accessible. Despite advancements, current pharmacological treatments primarily address positive symptoms and still struggle to manage the full spectrum of the disorder, especially negative symptoms. Non-adherence to medication continues to be a significant challenge, highlighting the need for more comprehensive and effective treatments.

To address these gaps, a number of companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively advancing new therapies through clinical trials. These emerging treatments are exploring novel mechanisms and approaches aimed at improving both positive and negative symptom management. This wave of innovation reflects a strong industry push toward more effective and holistic solutions for schizophrenia care, with numerous potential drugs entering the market, each offering distinct therapeutic strategies.

Schizophrenia Market Drivers:

. An increasing number of diagnosed cases globally is driving demand for effective treatments, expanding the market.

. The development of novel therapies targeting both positive and negative symptoms, as well as improved drug formulations, are spurring market growth.

Schizophrenia Market Barriers:

. The cost of advanced treatments, especially newer medications and therapies, can be a significant barrier to access, particularly in low-income regions.

. The cost of advanced treatments, especially newer medications and therapies, can be a significant barrier to access, particularly in low-income regions.

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Schizophrenia Companies: Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neurocrine Biosciences, Spinogenix, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and others.

. Key Schizophrenia Therapies: AQW051, JX11502MA, HS-10380, NBI-1117568, SPG302, CVL-231, LB-102, MK0557, and Luvadaxistat, among others.

. Schizophrenia Therapeutic Assessment: Schizophrenia currently marketed, and Schizophrenia emerging therapies

. Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Schizophrenia market drivers and Schizophrenia market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Schizophrenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Schizophrenia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Schizophrenia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents:

1. Schizophrenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Schizophrenia

3. SWOT analysis of Schizophrenia

4. Schizophrenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Schizophrenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Schizophrenia

9. Schizophrenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Schizophrenia Unmet Needs

11. Schizophrenia Emerging Therapies

12. Schizophrenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Schizophrenia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Schizophrenia Market Drivers

16. Schizophrenia Market Barriers

17. Schizophrenia Appendix

18. Schizophrenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Report:

Bipolar Depression Market:

Major Depressive Disorder Market:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market:

Substance Use Disorder Market:

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a premier healthcare business consultant and market research firm, specializing in life sciences. We empower pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive end-to-end solutions designed to enhance performance and drive growth.

Our expert healthcare consulting services offer in-depth market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and navigate challenges with actionable, results-driven strategies.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.