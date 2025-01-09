Musk demands Reform UK to overthrown Farage

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has called for Nigel Farage to step down as leader of Reform UK, marking a stark shift in the billionaire’s previous support for the right-wing figure. Musk’s comments, made on his social platform X, followed Farage’s refusal to endorse Musk’s controversial remarks about British politicians.



The dispute seems to stem from differing views on far-right activist Tommy Robinson, who was imprisoned in the UK on contempt of court charges. Musk has publicly supported Robinson, calling him a prisoner and advocating for his release, while Farage has distanced himself from Robinson, asserting that he is not suited for Reform UK.



Earlier this week, Musk sparked further controversy with inflammatory comments, including calling Prime Minister Keir Starmer "complicit in the rape of Britain" and accusing health minister Jess Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist." Farage rejected Musk’s remarks on the BBC, stating that while he values free speech, he disagrees with Musk’s position on Robinson and other issues.



Despite their meeting last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where Musk reportedly considered a $100m donation to Reform UK, the growing rift between Musk and Farage highlights their differing stances. Farage has acknowledged their disagreements but continues to praise Musk’s influence, particularly on free speech.

