Lebanon's Parliament Fails To Elect President In First Round

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 9 (KUNA) - The Lebanese parliament failed Thursday to elect a president of the republic in the first round.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the session for two hours for further consultations.

Lebanese commander Joseph Aoun, the leading candidate, failed to muster enough support, getting only 71 votes or 15 short of the required 86 in the first round of voting.

Over the past two years, a dozen previous attempts to elect a president all failed. (end)

