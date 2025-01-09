عربي


Azerbaijan To Attend Tourism Exhibition In Madrid

1/9/2025 3:10:33 AM

Azerbaijan is set to participate in the international tourism exhibition FITUR 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State tourism Agency.

The Agency noted that the prestigious event will take place in Madrid, Spain, from January 22 to 26.

Preparations are already underway for Azerbaijan's presence at the fair, which is one of the largest annual trade events in the tourism industry. FITUR 2025 is expected to attract 9,000 participants and 153,000 guests from 152 countries.

The participation of Azerbaijan aims to highlight its rich cultural heritage and promote its tourism potential to a global audience, further establishing its position in the international tourism market.

AzerNews

