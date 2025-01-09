Azerbaijan To Attend Tourism Exhibition In Madrid
Azerbaijan is set to participate in the international tourism
exhibition FITUR 2025, Azernews reports, citing
the State tourism Agency.
The Agency noted that the prestigious event will take place in
Madrid, Spain, from January 22 to 26.
Preparations are already underway for Azerbaijan's presence at
the fair, which is one of the largest annual trade events in the
tourism industry. FITUR 2025 is expected to attract 9,000
participants and 153,000 guests from 152 countries.
The participation of Azerbaijan aims to highlight its rich
cultural heritage and promote its tourism potential to a global
audience, further establishing its position in the international
tourism market.
