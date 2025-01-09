J&K Thang-Ta Team Shines At National Championship
Date
1/9/2025 12:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The J&K Thang-Ta team secured a second-place finish in the 30th Sub-Junior and Senior National Thang-Ta Championship 2024-25, held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from January 4 to 6.
Competing against 26 states from across the country, the J&K team showcased an exceptional performance, earning an impressive tally of 20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals. Manipur clinched first place, while Assam secured third.
In a special moment of recognition, Ayjaz Ahmad Bhat was awarded the“Best Coach of the Year” title by the President of the World Thang-Ta Federation.
Speaking on the achievement, Satish Sharma, Minister of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team. Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, also lauded the athletes and coaching staff.
Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, praised the role of the Sports Council's in-house academies, Khelo India centres and PMDP centres in nurturing young talent.
