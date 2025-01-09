J&K Thang-Ta Team Shines At National Championship

Competing against 26 states from across the country, the J&K team showcased an exceptional performance, earning an impressive tally of 20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals. Manipur clinched first place, while Assam secured third.

In a special moment of recognition, Ayjaz Ahmad Bhat was awarded the“Best Coach of the Year” title by the President of the World Thang-Ta Federation.



Speaking on the achievement, Satish Sharma, Minister of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team. Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, also lauded the athletes and coaching staff.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, praised the role of the Sports Council's in-house academies, Khelo India centres and PMDP centres in nurturing young talent.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now