Unitree showcases 'advanced high-mobility robots' at CES

January 8, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Unitree , a robotics company that develops and sells consumer and industry-level high-performance robots, showcased its advanced robotics and innovations at CES 2025 (LVCC, North Hall, booth 9263) through its latest products.

This includes Unitree's consumer-grade quadrupedal robot Go2 and its new model, the Go2-W wheeled-leg version; the industrial-grade wheeled-leg robot B2-W; and the general-purpose humanoid robots H1 and G1.

CES is an annual high-profile tech event that provides a platform for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. The 2025 edition was held from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, US.

Launched in 2024, Unitree's G1 humanoid robot (approximately 127cm tall and 35kg) is capable of a wide range of movements, made possible by 23 to 43 joint motors (depending on the specific G1 model) throughout its body.

The high mobility of G1's joints enable it to perform several everyday human actions such as moving from standing to squatting positions, turning its body, and waving.

The H1, the world's first electric-powered humanoid robot (approximately 180cm tall and 47kg), can successfully perform a backflip on the spot. It can even achieve a maximum movement speed of 4.3m/s.

The B2-W wheeled-leg robot can carry a load of up to 120kg and reach a speed of up to 20km/h. With its high load capacity and remarkable stability, it can accomplish complex movements such as climbing stairs, overcoming obstacles, and even performing handstands.

At CES, Unitree also demonstrated how its consumer-grade quadruped robot Go2 can not only wave, make heart-shaped motions with its forelimbs, and climb stairs, but also execute movements driven entirely by deep reinforcement learning (deep RL).

These include triple backflips, humanoid-style handstands, and quickly recovering from extreme disturbances – solidifying its position as an outstanding example of Unitree's advanced robotics achievements and showing how intelligent robots are becoming an integral part of modern smart living.

Also showcased at CES was Unitree's latest Go2-W wheeled-leg robot, which excels at challenges like gliding and descending steep slopes, and easily overcomes obstacles as high as 70cm.

Unitree continuously upgrades its range of robots with new innovations, injecting vitality into the global intelligent robotics industry and heralding the new era of smart robotics.