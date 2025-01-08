FM, Belgian Counterpart Talk Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, Jan. 8 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held extensive talks Wednesday with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, and Foreign Trade Bernard Quinten, focusing on the bilateral relations between the two friendly kingdoms and their shared commitment to broadening cooperation across various fields.The ministers discussed regional developments and ongoing efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza and ensure sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid delivery throughout the strip.Safadi expressed gratitude for Belgium's supportive stance on reaching an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation in providing humanitarian assistance to the area.Quinten underscored Jordan's pivotal role in efforts to resolve regional crises and promote security and stability in the Middle East.The discussions also covered the situation in Syria, with Safadi briefing Quinten on his meetings with the leadership of Syria's new administration. Safadi stressed the importance of supporting the Syrian people in rebuilding their nation on principles that preserve its unity, cohesion, independence, and sovereignty, eradicate terrorism, fulfill the aspirations of its citizens, and safeguard the rights of all its components.The two ministers agreed to maintain consultation and coordination on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing developments in the region.