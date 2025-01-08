Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Cabinet hailed the speech of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber during his meeting yesterday with organizers of the Arabian Gulf Cup tourney, Khaleeji Zain 26.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's publication of false maps, describing them as historical maps of Israel, including parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

WASHINGTON - Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai has reiterated the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Member States call for respecting Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity.

KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait expressed sympathy and solidarity with the government and people of China over the Tibet earthquake, which resulted in a score of casualties.

KUWAIT - The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah held talks with the visiting Turkish



RIYADH - The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Bedaiwi stressed the importance of strengthening mechanism to provide data and statistics that contribute to highlighting joint Gulf action.

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation forces bombarded the West Bank town of Tamoun causing martyrdom of two Palestinian children and one adult.

CAIRO - Mediterranean countries, Egypt, Cyprus and Greece affirmed that agreements or memos for demarcating sea borders must be worked out according to the international laws.

WASHINGTON- US warplanes raided arms depots for the Houthi militias in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission called for the respect of state sovereignty in response to comments made by US President-elect Donald Trump about his desire to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

WASHINGTON - The recently resigned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the recent remarks by US President-elect Donald trump on annexing Canada to become the 51 state of the United States. (end)

