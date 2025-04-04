(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lahore- Former batter Basit Ali has expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating state of Pakistan cricket, boldly declaring that 'talent has finished in Pakistan.'
Pakistan's struggles on the international stage continue to mount.
After getting knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy in the group stages, Pakistan's nightmare continued in New Zealand where they endured a 1-4 thrashing in the five-match T20I series, followed by a 2-0 defeat in the ODI series after losing the first two games.
Basit, who played 50 ODIs and 19 Tests for Pakistan during the 1990s, warned that if Pakistan's poor performances persist, they might soon find themselves competing in the ICC qualifying rounds to secure a
place in major tournaments like the World Cup.
“If we don't make decisions and improve our base, otherwise we will have to play qualifying rounds. We lost all 10 wickets to pacers.”
“Our top Bradman batters were out early. Talent has finished in Pakistan. Pakistan's cricket starts with the name of Babar Azam and ends with it,” Basit said on his YouTube channel.
He believes Pakistan's decline began after suffering a 228-run hammering at the hands of India in the Asia Cup in September 2023, when Virat Kohli and K L Rahul dominated Pakistan's bowling attack.
“The first match of the Asia Cup against India got washed out because of rain. The way Virat (Kohli) and (K L) Rahul hammered our bowlers, since then neither Pakistan's batting nor bowling has stabilised. In last year's T20 World Cup, we couldn't chase 119,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Pay Cut For Players After Pakistan Suffers Huge Loss In CT
50 Pakistan Cricketers Find No Takers In Hundred Draft
MENAFN04042025000215011059ID1109389469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment