Vivek Agnihotri And Manoj Muntashir Pay Emotional Tributes To Manoj Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar following his passing.

Both expressed their deep admiration and respect for his immense contributions to Indian cinema, recalling his iconic roles and the lasting impact he made on the industry. The writer revealed that it was from his hero that he learned the true meaning of love for India.

In his Instagram post, Muntashir acknowledged how Kumar's work and patriotic spirit inspired him to express his own love for the country through his art. He shared a photo of the actor and captioned it,“I have been and will always be proud of this, that my name matches you. The first lesson of patriotism was taught by your films. Love for India is something I learned from Bharat Kumar. If it weren't for you, that spark wouldn't have existed, which led my humble pen to write 'Teri Mitti.' Goodbye, my hero! Peace! #manojkumar.”

Vivek Agnihotri shared a heartfelt note that read,“India's first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today. A proud nationalist. A staunch Hindu at heart. A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar - of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of cinema that didn't just entertain but remembered to belong. He made patriotism cinematic, without noise. He made nationalism poetic, without apology. In a time of borrowed voices and secondhand aesthetics, he dared to be rooted. Patriots and artists like him never die. They simply transcend - into memory, into celluloid, into the nation's heartbeat.”

Poltician-actress Khushbu Sundar also mourned the sad demise of Manoj Kumar. Taking to her X handle, she tweeted,“Extremely saddened at the demise of a legendary actor and filmmaker, Dada Saheb Phalke recipient, Shri #ManojKumar Saab. He will eternally be remembered as Mr. Bharat for always reminding us about roti, kapada aur kisaan. Our integrity and patriotism. Our culture and our roots. You will be missed sorely Sir. Rest in peace. #OmShanthi #Manojkumar.”

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his health significantly worsened.

In a statement, Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, said,“Veteran actor Shri Manoj Kumarji passed away peacefully at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital early this morning at around 3:30 AM due to age-related health issues. He had been hospitalized for the past few weeks.”

Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, was a towering figure in Hindi cinema.

Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Amritsar, Punjab, he made an indelible mark on the industry. His iconic performances in films like“Shaheed,”“Upkar,” and“Rang De Basanti” resonated deeply with the patriotic sentiments of the Indian public.

One of the most successful actors of the 60s and 70s, Manoj Kumar starred in legendary films such as“Shor,”“Do Badan”,“Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,”“Purab Aur Paschim,” and many more. Beyond acting, he also made significant contributions as a director and producer.

Manoj Kumar also ventured into politics and, after his retirement from films, officially joined the BJP.