Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Parliament's Nod To Waqf Bill 'Watershed Moment': PM Modi

2025-04-04 12:04:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as a“watershed moment” in the country's collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.

He said this will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity.

In posts on X, he said the Waqf system for decades was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

He said,“The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth.”

He added that the legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people's rights.

Read Also Parliament Passes Waqf Bill After Rajya Sabha Nod 288 Votes In Favour, 232 Against: LS Passes Waqf Bill

PM Modi said India will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice.

He said,“On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India.”

The prime minister thanked all the members of Parliament who participated in the parliamentary and committee discussions, voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. He offered special thanks to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee.

He said,“Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed.”

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill last night, a day after the Lok Sabha had given the contentious draft law, opposed strongly by a united opposition, its approval.

