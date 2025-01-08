Veteran Political & Social Activist Yousuf Bhutto No More

Bhutto was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Hakim Mohalla. A prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir's history, he played a significant role as a key member of the Central Working Committee of the All J&K Plebiscite Front in 1974 during which he was nicknamed Bhutto.

He was a vocal critic of the Indira-Sheikh accord.

Bhutto was also

a

member of the Hurriyat Conference. After the Hurriyat split, he became associated with Hurriyat (G). Despite his political stance, he maintained good relations with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, according to his brother.

Bhutto also played a crucial role in bringing senior Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan into the Hurriyat Conference.

Initially, Bhutto began his career as a papier-mâché artist before being influenced by the political happenings around him.

According to his younger brother, Bhutto lived in abject poverty and remained part of a joint family system

with

eight brothers.

He is survived by his son, Hakim Muneer.

Bhutto's demise comes only two weeks after the loss of his son, Hakim Bashir Asim, a noted poet and nouha writer. Asim's work resonated with themes of devotion and spirituality, earning respect on both local and national platforms.

“He lived his life in abject poverty but did not compromise on his principles. What he said on the first day of his political career, he stood by

that

until his last breath. He will be remembered for his politics of truth and courage,” his brother told

Kashmir Observer

over the phone.

Political

activist

Syed Salim Gilani paid tribute to Bhutto, describing him as“a political philosopher with immense love for the land of Kashmir, a person of thought and knowledge, and a very good and friendly individual.”

He added,“Hakim Muhammad Yousuf alias Muhammad Yousuf Bhutto has reached his destination today. His voice, which spoke for hours on the politics of Kashmir and the Kashmir conflict, has now fallen silent. Just days ago, he suffered the loss of his son. May Allah Almighty grant this dervish man Paradise and give patience to the Hakim family.”

Senior

journalist Imdad Saqi also paid homage to Bhutto, saying,“ Bhutto was a legendary politician and a living

testimony

of Kashmir's past. He spent his entire life with honesty and boldness. Above all, he was a beloved and sociable person, embodying humility and friendship.”

Saqi recalled,“Until recently, before being bedridden, he would visit my home daily without fail, discussing current affairs and reminiscing about the past. Even until his last breath, his conversations revolved around social and political events. Just a few days ago, I visited him to inquire about his health. Even then, the plight of the nation was his primary concern. Those moments have been etched in my memory.”

