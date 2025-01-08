Out For Undergrad (O4U) Names Strategic Operations Leads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) is excited and honored to announce the appointment of three new Strategic Operations Leads who will facilitate teams for the tenured not for profit. These individuals commit to three year terms of volunteer service in these leadership roles. Dr. Cindi Love, O4U Executive Director said,:“Out for Undergrad's (O4U) mission is to help high-achieving LGBTQ2+* undergraduates achieve their full potential. Since 2004, O4U has designed and produced high-impact personal and professional development conferences offering full scholarships and mentoring to more than 8,000 students. Participants consistently say that these experiences, 'changed their lives'. A lesser-known success story of O4U is its extraordinary capacity for developing leadership capacity and skills for more than 1,000 early career stage professionals who have volunteered to build and host O4U conferences, manage strategic initiatives and operations, run task forces and advisory councils for almost 20 years. These individuals now work in corporations throughout the world where they have opportunities to support voice and agency for others and to model inclusive and empathic leadership.”Gabriel Sanchez (Pronouns: He/Him) is joining O4U's Strategic Operations as Travel and Logistics Lead. Gabriel is currently a Senior Manager at Microsoft and a Captain in the United States Air Force. He has previously served O4U as a mentor and Business Conference sponsor. Upon appointment, Gabriel said,“I am thrilled to be able to re-join such an incredible organization since my attendance as a student for the Business Conference in 2014. I look forward to working with this talented group of volunteers to help further our strategic goals and ensure that everyone can bring their authentic selves to the workplace."Marie Maier (Pronouns: She/Her) is joining O4U as the Alumni and Special Events Lead. Marie works for Juniper Networks as a Platform Program Manager focusing on revenue enablement. Marie previously served on the O4U Digital Conference team as both a Programming Director and the Admissions Lead.Marie said,“I am thrilled to lead the Alumni and Special Events team, where I can support and grow engagement within our vibrant alumni network. My appreciation for the Out for Undergrad community drives my excitement to amplify the O4U magic beyond our conferences, elevating the impact of our O4U Alumni around the world."Cam Finley (Pronouns: He/Him) has accepted an appointment as the Strategic Partnerships Lead. Cam's involvement with O4U began when he attended the Business Conference as a student in 2019. Since 2021, he has held various roles within the Business Conference team, including Sponsorship Director, Admissions Director, Admissions Lead, and 2024 Conference Co-Lead. Cam said,“After being a proud member of the Business Conference team since 2021, I am thrilled to transition to a strategic team where I can broaden my impact by partnering with mission-aligned organizations. Together, we will ensure students fully experience the transformative O4U magic across all conferences and programs, furthering our shared commitment of creating opportunities and fostering growth for the LGBTQ2+ community."Each of these leaders participated in what is informally known as the O4U“classroom to the boardroom” leadership development and succession planning program for volunteers. Structurally, the O4U organization is flat with only two full-time employees. Each year, 100+ volunteers produce all O4U experiences including conferences, year-round mentoring, O4U's Breakthrough Speaker Series, Learning Community, Alumni engagement programming and more. Volunteers interact with senior leaders in over 200 of the world's largest corporations and invite them to invest in sponsorship of O4U. They also develop robust programming that engages industry leaders and social activists from around the globe. You can learn more about how to engage with O4U undergraduates and experienced hires by contacting Dr. Love.

