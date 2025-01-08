Zelensky Will Take Part In Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that tomorrow he would take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format in Germany.

He said this in a message , Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and negotiations with partners at the level of defense ministers and military commanders are also planned,” the head of state said.

Video: Office of the President

He noted that the of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov is already in Germany and has started his first meetings.

“The key thing for Ukraine is to continue strengthening our air defense, to enable Ukraine to at least drive Russian military aviation away from our cities and borders. This is realistic if our partners implement the agreements we have been talking about for a long time,” the President emphasized.

He thanked everyone who helps Ukraine and noted that the Ukrainian delegation would discuss the activities of defense coalitions with partners in 2025.

US delegation arrives in Kyiv beforeto discuss aid to Ukraine for 2025 with MoD

“Europe has only one choice - and it is a historic choice - to become stronger, to become more independent, to rely more on itself. We need to be adults in this world and be ready to make our European contribution to global security. It will be the right thing for everyone in Europe,” Zelensky said.

As reported, the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held on January 9 at the German Ramstein Air Base under the chairmanship of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Photo: OP