Reviver® Joins Technology Innovators At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver is joining global leaders, innovators and disruptors this week at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to showcase how it's modernizing the driving experience with the world's first digital license plate platform.

With the RPLATE, consumers can digitize their driving experience by quickly renewing and updating their vehicle's registration via the secure Reviver app. Meanwhile, through RFLEET, commercial businesses can streamline their fleet management through a DMV-integrated and dedicated dashboard. With the support of RFLEET, commercial businesses can reduce vehicle compliance cost by 65 percent by eliminating repetitive tasks and using time-savings to redeploy resources.

"At the forefront of driving innovation, we're not just helping consumers transition to a future fueled by connected vehicle technology," said Reviver Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "We're transforming the entire landscape of commercial fleet management and compliance, empowering businesses around the globe with unprecedented efficiency and oversight."

CES 2025 attendees can visit Reviver at Booth #4773 to learn more about the future of digital license plates and connected vehicle technology.

ABOUT REVIVER®

Reviver® is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver's digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona and California, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California, and is the official patch partner of the Sacramento Kings and the official innovation partner of the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center. To purchase an RPLATE click

here . To learn more about the Reviver, click

here .

SOURCE Reviver

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED