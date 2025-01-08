US Targets Houthi Weapons Depots In Yemen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US military struck Wednesday weapons depots used by Yemen's Houthis.

A statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces "conducted multiple precision strikes against two Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities".

The statement confirmed there were neither injuries to the US personnel nor damage to the military equipment.

The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region, the statement read.