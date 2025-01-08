US Targets Houthi Weapons Depots In Yemen
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Washington: The US military struck Wednesday weapons depots used by Yemen's Houthis.
A statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces "conducted multiple precision strikes against two Houthi underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities".
The statement confirmed there were neither injuries to the US personnel nor damage to the military equipment.
The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region, the statement read.
MENAFN08012025000063011010ID1109069583
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.