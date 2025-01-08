Deadline Alert: DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 4, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DMC Global Inc. (“DMC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOOM ) securities between May 3, 2024 and November 4, 2024 , inclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DMC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 21, 2024, DMC disclosed that it was“revising its guidance” for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, stating that the Company's adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $5 million, down from prior guidance for $15-18 million, and that the third quarter financial results“will include inventory and bad debt charges at DynaEnergetics totaling approximately $5 million, as well as lower fixed overhead absorption on reduced sales at both Arcadia and DynaEnergetics.” Further, the Company revealed that the financial results will include an approximate $142 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge“associated with DMC's December 2021 acquisition of a controlling interest in Arcadia.”

On this news, DMC's stock price fell $2.36, or 18.3%, to close at $10.57 per share on October 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 4, 2024, DMC released its third quarter 2024 financial results, reporting sales of $152.4 million, a $159.4 million net loss (inclusive of a $141.7 million goodwill impairment charge at Arcadia Products), and adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million.

On this news, DMC's stock price fell $0.59, or 6%, to close at $9.25 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the goodwill associated with Arcadia Products was overstated due to the adverse events and circumstances affecting that reporting segment; (2) DMC's materially inadequate internal systems and processes were adversely affecting its operations; (3) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; (4) as a result, Defendants misrepresented DMC's operations and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DMC securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 4, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .