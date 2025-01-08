CPKC To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Results On Jan. 29, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP ) (CPKC) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 and operating results after the close on Jan. 29, 2025.



CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Jan. 29, 2025.



Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 800-343-4849

International: 203-518-9848

*Conference ID: CPKCQ424

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.



Webcast



We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CPKC's website at href="" rel="nofollow" cpkc



A replay of the fourth-quarter conference call will be available by phone through Feb. 5, 2025, at 800-839-3516 (Canada/U.S.) or 402-220-7238 (International).



About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

