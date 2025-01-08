Elon Musk's 'Madness' Could Endanger America, Warns Biographer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Biographer Seth Abramson has raised alarms about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's mental health, claiming that Elon Musk may be in a state of“growing madness” with dangerous implications for the public and national security. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Abramson outlined his concerns, particularly given Musk's prominent role in industries critical to civilization and his ambitions.

Biographer's fears of Musk's mental health

In his posts, Abramson who mentioned he has been tracking Musk 's behavior for the past two years, stated:“I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years-and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell.”

Abramson further stated that Mus k himself has acknowledged struggles with mental health, substance abuse, and stress, sparking a larger conversation about his well-being. Abramson, however, suggests that these personal challenges are more than just private matters - they could have grave consequences for the public.

The public consequences of Musk's struggles

Abramson argues that Musk's private battles could threaten society due to the far-reaching influence he holds in several essential sectors, including technology, space exploration, and energy. He pointed out that Musk's stakes in these industries could pose a risk if his behavior continues to deteriorate, particularly as he is poised to assume the role of President of the United States (POTUS) in the near future.

“His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences. His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all,” Abramson warned.