Saudi Red Sea Authority 2024 Achievements

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) made significant strides in coastal in 2024, notably issuing 28 licenses for maritime tourism agents, marina operators, yacht charter companies, and ship operators, thereby enhancing tie experiences and fostering an attractive environment. These efforts highlight SRSA's integrated approach to developing national talent, setting world-class infrastructure standards, and reinforcing its commitment to leadership and sustainability in the Red Sea.

SRSA introduced the first-ever regulatory framework for Saudi yachts, setting comprehensive guidelines for their operation in the Kingdom's Red Sea waters to lay the necessary legislative foundation for coastal tourism regulations and strengthen SRSA's role in both regulation and legislation.

To drive its objectives forward, the Authority issued eight licenses for maritime tourism agents, nine for marina operators, three for yacht charter companies, and one for marina construction during 2024. Additionally, it granted one leisure and tourism cruise ship operator license, one cruise itinerary license, and five leisure and tourism technical licenses, all aimed at enhancing coastal tourism activities in the Red Sea and advancing the growth of the tourism sector.

In response to infrastructure needs, SRSA launched Saudi Arabia's first four codes aimed at improving coastal tourism infrastructure quality. These codes cover the planning, design, and operations of marinas and cruise terminals, including the Marina Planning and Design Code, the Cruise Terminal Planning and Design Code, the Marina Operations Code, and the Cruise Terminal Operations Code.

Furthermore, SRSA represented the Kingdom at over 25 regional and international exhibitions, conferences, and events to attract investment and promote coastal tourism in the Red Sea. It also released 15 high-quality nautical charts in collaboration with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information and related entities. Additionally, SRSA signed 16 agreements and memorandums of understanding with various entities during 2024 and carried out more than 120 compliance visits to sites operated by marina operators and maritime tourism agents. These efforts aim to protect the marine environment and enhance the experiences of both beneficiaries and investors.

In addition, SRSA partnered with the Ministry of Tourism to train over 1,000 national professionals specializing in the coastal tourism sector, as part of its coastal tourism excellence program, which is designed to equip talent with the skills needed for roles in luxury resorts and travel agencies, thereby improving service standards in this key sector. It also signed an agreement with the Insurance Authority to launch the first insurance product for coastal tourism activities in Saudi Arabia.

In recognition of its achievements, SRSA received seven prestigious awards across global, regional, and local platforms. These include the Award for the Application of Nautical Charts for Coastal Tourism Destinations, three Saudi Customer Experience Awards in digital transformation, and the Japan Tourism Award for Sustainable Tourism under the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Notably, SRSA continues to set new benchmarks in building the coastal tourism sector and establishing an effective regulatory framework that supports coastal tourism activities, as these endeavors aim to attract investments, create new job opportunities, and ensure the protection and sustainability of the marine environment for future generations.