Ye Xiu Joins Global Fans In Singapore To Ring In New Year's Eve, Yuewen Music Festival Pioneers Novel IP Experiences And Scenarios

As the clock ticked down the last few hours of 2024, Sentosa Beach in Singapore came alive with excitement. When the voice of Ye Xiu, the beloved character from The King's Avatar, echoed across the sandy shores, cheers erupted from the crowd. Stepping into the role of the 'specially invited host' for YUEWEN Music Festival, Ye Xiu led global fans in a unique celebration of New Year's Eve.







Yuewen

YUEWEN Music Festival assembled top-tier musicians from countries across the globe, including China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, and the Netherlands. They offered a kaleidoscope of performances across pop, hip-hop, and EDM genres, transforming the beach into a pulsating musical paradise that spanned three days.

What set this festival apart from the traditional ones was Yuewen's ingenious way of weaving eight of its marquee IPs - Joy of Life, The King's Avatar, Lord of Mysteries, Guardians of the Dafeng, Battle Through the Heavens, Dao of the Bizarre Immortal, Fox Spirit Matchmaker , and The Outcast - seamlessly into the fabric of the performances, as well as the dazzling fireworks display and the spellbinding drone show on New Year's Eve. At the festival grounds, the IP visual installation known as the 'Magic Cube' commanded attention, while the IP merchandise marketplace beckoned fans to explore. Notably, the latest merchandise offering from The King's Avatar, the blind box series titled 'Ye Xiu's Daily Life', proved to be a magnet for spectators.

On the third day of the festival, which coincided with New Year's Eve, acclaimed musicians Akini Jing and WUKONG pulled out all the stops, crafting bespoke IP-infused performance programs. The tracks from The Outcast, Battle Through the Heavens, Fox Spirit Matchmaker, and The King's Avatar were synchronized with the drone show, immersing the audience in a sensory symphony.

In a moment that sent shockwaves of euphoria through the crowd, DJ WUKONG dropped the remixed version of the theme song of The King's Avatar, specially concocted for this occasion. The instant the familiar music filled the air, the beach was engulfed in a sea of cheers.

With Ye Xiu and the captivating IPs by their side, fans embarked on a journey through an unforgettable New Year's Eve, one filled with music, magic, and memories.

In early 2024, the Yuewen Global IP Awards was held in Singapore, with Ye Xiu's image adorning the city's iconic landmarks. Over the past year, the iconic IP characters led by Ye Xiu have been making inroads into global cultural and tourism hotspots. Ye Xiu not only donned the hat of 'Swiss Tourism Pathfinder' but also, through collaborations with world-class designers, found their way onto the hallowed grounds of the Eiffel Tower in France and other renowned landmarks, paving the way for a new era of IP globalization under the Yuewen banner.

