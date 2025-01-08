Riot Secure Named “Iot Startup Of The Year” In 2025 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that RIoT Secure , a company empowering secure and scalable solutions for IoT, has been named“IoT Startup of the Year” in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

RIoT Secure's comprehensive IoT security offers a patented communications protocol and a hardware sandbox model that both work in unison to create a secure environment where IoT devices can operate free from the risks of unauthorized access and data breaches.

The company's communications protocol drastically reduces data transmission between IoT devices and the cloud by over 90% compared to traditional methods such as HTTPS and MQTT. The data reduction enhances security by limiting the exposure of sensitive information over potentially insecure networks. The protocol uses advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure even minimal transmitted data remains secure.

The platform also features a dedicated microcontroller within a hardware sandbox, isolating core device functions from external threats. The sandbox environment enables devices to perform real-time operations with full utilization of the microcontroller's resources, providing a powerful foundation for developing sophisticated IoT applications.

“Our singular mission is to redefine IoT security by creating a robust, scalable, and adaptable platform that addresses the critical vulnerabilities in connected devices. We're so pleased to accept this award from IoT Breakthrough,” said Aaron Ardiri, CEO of RIoT Secure.“We will continue delivering solutions designed with the future in mind, ensuring that as IoT devices become more complex and their applications more critical, their security and reliability will be uncompromised.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“RIoT Secure's innovative approach, combined with their focus on real-world applications and customer needs, positions them as a leader in the IoT security landscape. IoT has become increasingly integral to both personal and industrial applications, necessitating a pressing need for secure, reliable, and efficient solutions,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“RIoT Secure is providing cutting-edge security solutions that protect IoT devices from cyber threats, secure data integrity, and ensure devices are maintained across the entire lifecycle. For pushing the boundaries of what is possible in IoT security we're thrilled to name them 'IoT Startup of the Year!'”

In addition to security, RIoT Secure provides end-to-end lifecycle management for IoT devices, ensuring that they remain updated and operational. This includes secure over-the-air (OTA) updates, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive device management through their SaaS platform, designed to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures.

About RIoT Secure

The IoT landscape holds huge potential for future innovation, but in a world where our surroundings are not just interconnected but also intelligent, the proliferation of smart devices also raises significant concerns about privacy and security. With over 7 billion smart devices in use around the world, the IoT landscape has faced a series of significant security breaches over the years, underscoring the escalating need for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Aaron Ardiri and Björn de Jounge, RIoT Secure offers a unique lifecycle management platform that ensures security technology can be available on all IoT devices and is embedded in the foundations of IoT software development.

One of the biggest causes of security issues with IoT devices is that many developers lack the resources or knowledge to deploy complex security features. RIoT Secure tackles this issue head-on, with a solution so flexible that developers can use their own preferred programming languages and runtime environments, resulting in robust IoT applications that are functional, reliable and safe.

This game-changing approach, which RIoT Secure refers to as the "Internet of Disconnected Things", includes a dedicated microcontroller for communication and security together with a microcontroller for IoT applications isolated in a hardware sandbox - providing unprecedented levels of protection and virtually eliminating outside threats.

To find out more and view all case studies, including details of RIoT Secure's work with Scandinavian Airlines Ground Service Handling operations, visit .

