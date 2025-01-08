Cuban Ambassador Signs Book Of Condolence On Passing Of Former US President James Carter
This afternoon, the Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan Carlos
Valdes de la Conception signed the book of condolences for the
death of former President James Carter, at the headquarters of the
United States Embassy in Baku.
Azernews reports, citing the Embassy's press
release, in the message, he wrote that former President Carter made
efforts to build a more constructive relationship between Cuba and
the United States.
Highlighting that he visited our country twice, worked in favor
of humanitarian causes, and spoke in favor of the liberation of the
Five Heroes.
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mr. Mark Libby personally thanked
Cuba's presence in the signing of condolences.
