Canada rejects United States merger proposal

(MENAFN) Canada will not join the United States, outgoing premier Justin Trudeau has stated, rejecting a suggestion made by US President-elect Donald to unite the two nations.



Trump has frequently proposed that his administration could somehow make Canada a part of the US “You eliminate that artificially drawn boundary, and you see what it could look like, which would also enhance national security,” Trump remarked to the media during a press conference at his Florida residence on Tuesday.



Trudeau, who announced earlier this week that he would resign from his position as prime and as the leader of the ruling Liberal Party after nearly a decade in power, responded to Trump’s comments on Tuesday.



“There is absolutely no chance that Canada would become a part of the United States,” Trudeau posted on X.



He also pointed out, though, that “workers and communities in both nations gain from being each other's top trading and security partners.”



Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, also issued a firm rebuttal to Trump. “Canada will never be the 51st state. Full stop. We are a strong and sovereign nation,” Poilievre posted on X.

