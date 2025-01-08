Kuwait, Turkiye Discuss Boosting Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud held talks here on Wednesday with the visiting Turkish

Chief of the General Staff General Metin Gurak on means of boosting military cooperation between Kuwait and Turkiye.

The Kuwaiti of Defense said in a statement minister Fahad received Gen. Gurak and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace during their official visit to Kuwait.

Sheikh Fahad lauded the special relations bonding the State of Kuwait with the friendly Republic of Turkiye, affirming the desire for strengthening the cooperation in various spheres particularly in the military field.

The ministry statement added that the two sides discussed latest regional and international developments related to the realms of defense and security.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Deputy Chief of Staff Air Vice Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez and a number of senior officers from the two sides. (end)

