US targets Hungarian official over corruption allegations

(MENAFN) The United States announced sanctions on Tuesday against Antal Rogan, a senior Hungarian official, citing his alleged role in widespread corruption.



Rogan, a key figure in Prime Viktor Orban’s administration and head of the Cabinet Office, is accused of masterminding schemes to divert public funds for personal enrichment and to benefit allies within the ruling Fidesz party.



The US Treasury Department alleged that Rogan abused his position to control critical government institutions and economic sectors, channeling advantages to loyalists.



Under the sanctions, all US-based assets linked to Rogan are frozen, and American individuals or entities are barred from engaging in transactions involving him. The Treasury also warned financial institutions and organizations that dealings with Rogan could result in penalties.



Bradley T. Smith, acting US Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, emphasized the damaging effects of corruption.



“Corruption undermines governance and economic development. The United States remains committed to holding accountable those who exploit public office for personal gain,” Smith stated.

MENAFN08012025000045016755ID1109068072