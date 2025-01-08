Emigration And Health Insurance: What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Moving abroad require considerable planning, and one of the hardest things is finding the right insurance. Should you sign up for coverage in your adopted home, or is it worth keeping your Swiss insurance? Is that even an option? SWI swissinfo unpacks this complex issue.



This content was published on January 6, 2025 - 12:00 10 minutes Claude Chatelain

When it comes to health insurance abroad, it's crucial to know where you stand. Are you a pensioner, a posted worker, a Swiss national living abroad, a diplomat, a student, or are you on a military mission? And what about employment status? Are you gainfully employed or not? These distinctions can make all the difference.



This article deals primarily with long-term emigrants, not posted workers.

