Emigration And Health Insurance: What You Need To Know
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Moving abroad require considerable planning, and one of the hardest things is finding the right health insurance. Should you sign up for coverage in your adopted home, or is it worth keeping your Swiss insurance? Is that even an option? SWI swissinfo unpacks this complex issue.
This content was published on
January 6, 2025 - 12:00
10 minutes
Claude Chatelain
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Krankenkasse im Ausland: Was möglich ist – und für wen
Original
Read more: Schweizer Krankenkasse im Ausland: Was möglich ist – und für we
Français
fr
Caisse-maladie suisse à l'étranger: possibilités et publics divers
Read more: Caisse-maladie suisse à l'étranger: possibilités et publics diver
Italiano
it
Cassa malati svizzera all'estero: quali possibilità e per chi?
Read more: Cassa malati svizzera all'estero: quali possibilità e per chi
When it comes to health insurance abroad, it's crucial to know where you stand. Are you a pensioner, a posted worker, a Swiss national living abroad, a diplomat, a student, or are you on a military mission? And what about employment status? Are you gainfully employed or not? These distinctions can make all the difference.
This article deals primarily with long-term emigrants, not posted workers.
MENAFN08012025000210011054ID1109067721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.