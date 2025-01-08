Trump Claims Mexico Is Run By Cartels: A Complex Reality

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Former U.S. President Donald recently declared that Mexican drug cartels effectively control the country. This bold statement, made during a campaign event in Arizona, has reignited debates about Mexico's security challenges and their impact on its and governance.



Trump's assertion oversimplifies a nuanced situation. Mexico faces significant challenges from powerful drug cartels, but the maintains control over most of the country. The influence of cartels varies greatly across regions and sectors of society.



Drug trafficking organizations have indeed expanded their reach in recent years. They now engage in diverse criminal activities beyond narcotics. These include oil theft, extortion, and human trafficking.



Such diversification has increased their economic impact and political influence in certain areas. The Mexican government has struggled to contain cartel violence effectively.



Homicide rates have risen sharply since 2006, when Mexico launched its "war on drugs." This militarized approach has led to unintended consequences, including increased violence and cartel fragmentation.







Cartels exploit weaknesses in Mexico 's institutions and infrastructure. For example, municipalities with oil pipelines saw a 30% increase in cartel presence after the drug war began.

Mexico's Ongoing Battle with Cartels

This highlights how criminal groups adapt to new opportunities. The economic toll of cartel activity is substantial. Violence and extortion deter investment and disrupt business operations.



Some estimates suggest that violence costs Mexico up to 18% of its GDP annually. This figure underscores the severe economic impact of cartel-related crime. However, Mexico's economy continues to function and grow despite these challenges.



The country remains a major manufacturing hub and trading partner for the United States. This reality contradicts claims of total cartel control over the nation. Mexico's government actively combats cartel influence, albeit with mixed results.



Recent administrations have pursued various strategies, from military confrontation to more focused law enforcement efforts. These actions demonstrate the state's ongoing struggle against organized crime.



The situation in Mexico is far more complex than Trump 's statement suggests. While cartels wield significant power in certain regions, they do not "run" the entire country.



Mexico's challenges with organized crime are serious but do not equate to a complete loss of sovereignty. Mexico's security issues demand nuanced understanding and solutions. Simplistic characterizations overlook the country's ongoing efforts to address these challenges.



They also ignore the resilience of Mexican society and institutions in the face of cartel violence. The reality of Mexico's cartel problem lies somewhere between Trump's dire assessment and a more optimistic view.



It remains a critical issue affecting Mexico's development and its relationship with the United States. Addressing it requires cooperation, understanding, and realistic approaches from both nations.

