NAPAC-USA Announces New Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Veteran Nigerian Advocates Poised to Champion Progress and Opportunity for Nigerian Americans

- Prince Maduka NkukuWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA) is thrilled to introduce its newly elected executive leadership team, effective January 1, 2025.Building on a Strong FoundationThe incoming executive team inherits a solid foundation laid by the outgoing leadership, whose two-year term began on January 1, 2025. During their tenure, the outgoing team made significant strides in strengthening NAPAC's organizational structure and embarking on massive Voter Education, Registration, and Enlightenment campaigns.Proven Leadership for a Brighter FutureThe incoming executive team brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the organization. - see -With a shared vision for empowering the Nigerian American community, the new leadership team is committed to:Strengthening Advocacy Efforts: NAPAC-USA will continue to be a powerful voice for Nigerian Americans on critical issues like education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.Expanding Political Participation: The team is dedicated to increasing voter registration, civic engagement, and political representation for Nigerian Americans at all levels of government.Fostering Collaboration: Building strong partnerships with community organizations and allies will be a priority to maximize NAPAC-USA's impact.Celebrating Nigerian Heritage: NAPAC-USA will promote cultural awareness and pride within the Nigerian American community."We are excited about the future and invite everyone to join us in this journey toward growth and impact," the team stated. With a focus on collaboration and community building, NAPAC-USA seeks to create lasting change for the diaspora while celebrating Nigerian heritage and identity. - Prince Maduka Nkuku, PresidentNAPAC FOR ALLNAPAC-USA invites all Nigerians in the United States to join the organization in its mission to build a brighter future. Visit our website at [napacusa ] to learn more about our initiatives and get involved. For media inquiries, please contact us at ....Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC-USA)Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC)202-769-2550

