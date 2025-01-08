Israel unveils document on Hamas prisoner exchange negotiations

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Israel's public broadcaster, Kan, disclosed the contents of a document that serves as the foundation for talks with Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange agreement.



The plan, which was approved by Israel’s Security Cabinet in May, had not been made public until Tuesday.



The document's primary objective is to secure the release of all Israelis held in Gaza—both civilians and soldiers, whether alive or deceased—in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.



Additionally, the plan seeks to establish lasting peace, leading to a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the reconstruction of the area.



According to the document, Israel would pull out from the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza and dismantle all military installations in the region. A system would also be put in place to prevent the return of armed groups to northern Gaza.



Israel would also permit the entry of humanitarian aid, including fuel, into Gaza starting from the first day of the deal's implementation, with a daily quota of 600 trucks.

